MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officials say officers arrived to the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North shortly before 11 a.m. They found a man in his 50s with life-threatening gunshot wounds sitting in a car.

The officers provided medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

The name of the man will be released at a later date.

No one has been arrested.