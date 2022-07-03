Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. 

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. 

Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.

The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. 

Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 

