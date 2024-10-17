Man critically injured in St. Paul garage fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is in critical condition after a fire in a St. Paul garage early Thursday morning.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a garage fire on Nelson Street in a two-story building. Thick black smoke was found throughout the home. After all of those believed to be in the house had exited and assured firefighters no one else was inside, the fire was extinguished. However, crews found an unconscious man in the basement.

Firefighters administered life-saving measures and sent the man to the hospital with critical injuries. No one else was injured.

The fire was believed to have started in the garage and did not extend beyond it.