Man who stopped runaway St. Paul school bus recognized by city officials

A 27-year-old man is being honored after jumping onto a moving bus in St. Paul, Minnesota, to save 19 students last month.

Surveillance video captured the moment Ebro Ahmed of St. Paul sprang into action.

"I was just working and I noticed a runaway bus," Ahmed said.

On Oct. 19, he noticed a Battle Creek Middle School bus rolling down the street with its doors open. The driver was experiencing a medical emergency.

"Caught me by surprise because I was confused at why the door was open. I noticed he was having an emergency, so I jumped on the bus," Ahmed said.

He managed to put the bus in neutral and pull the parking brake, bringing the bus to a stop. No students were injured.

Now, city officials are recognizing Ahmed for his quick thinking and courage.

"The St. Paul City Council hereby recognizes and honors Ebro Ahmed for his extraordinary bravery, quick thinking and selfless actions on Oct. 19," City Council member Cheniqua Johnson said.

"You are the epitome of what our city of St. Paul stands for," Mayor Kaohly Her said.

"You remind us that everyday citizens have the extraordinary ability to make a difference, and protect their neighbors and inspire those around them," Jeramiah Melquist, assistant chief of operations for the St. Paul Fire Department, said.

His quick thinking made all the difference to Stacie Stanley, the superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools.

"You saved the destiny of 19 young people; we are so proud of you," Stanley said.

A moment of recognition for a man who says he was simply doing what anyone else would have done.

"If you can save one person, you can save the whole world. That's what I live by," Ahmed said.

City officials proclaimed Monday, Nov. 9, as Ebro Ahmed Day. He plans on visiting the students later this month.