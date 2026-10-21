Video shows quick-thinking bystander stop runaway St. Paul school bus

A bystander's split-second decision saved a school bus driver and the kids on board Monday on the east side of St. Paul, Minnesota.

It happened outside Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco off North Mendota Street and Fremont Avenue East in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Surveillance camera footage from the store shows Ebro Ahmed sprint toward the bus. He had just seen the driver drop off some kids when the bus kept rolling forward.

Surveillance footage shows Ebro Ahmed rush into the runaway school bus in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 19, 2026. Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco

Ahmed saw the driver was having a medical issue, jumped inside and stopped the bus. His friend told WCCO more than a dozen kids were on board.

A spokesperson with St. Paul Public Schools told WCCO Wednesday the driver was transporting students from Battle Creek Middle School, located about 3 miles southeast of the crash site.

"Another bus came to pick the students up to continue on their route home," the spokesperson said. "Students were likely late arriving home, and some may have been upset at the situation."

This story will be updated.