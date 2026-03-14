Man hospitalized after being hit by stray bullet in St. Paul, police say; no arrests

A man is in the hospital after police said he was hit by a stray bullet in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday night.

Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Old Hudson Road around 8:50 p.m. Officials said officers at the scene found the man, who had been shot in the chest, at a bus stop. He was taken to the hospital with an injury that wasn't life-threatening.

Investigators said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other at the intersection and the man was hit by one of the bullets.

"The victim at the bus stop appeared not to be involved," police said.

Officials have yet to disclose how many people were in each vehicle or how many were shooting. Both vehicles left the scene before police arrived.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made. Police are investigating.