Man harvesting wild rice in canoe drowns
CRANE LAKE, Minn. -- A man who was using a canoe to harvest wild rice on Vermilion River drowned over the weekend.
The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department, along with the county rescue squad, responded to the scene on a report of a missing man. They found his canoe overturned and unoccupied.
On Sunday at 4 p.m., the 43-year-old man's body was found in the water.
His identity was not immediately released, pending family notification.
