Man harvesting wild rice in canoe drowns

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CRANE LAKE, Minn. -- A man who was using a canoe to harvest wild rice on Vermilion River drowned over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department, along with the county rescue squad, responded to the scene on a report of a missing man. They found his canoe overturned and unoccupied.

On Sunday at 4 p.m., the 43-year-old man's body was found in the water.

His identity was not immediately released, pending family notification.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 9:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

