Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found dead in Mpls. residence ID'd, ME rules death homicide from meth intoxication

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 12, 2023 01:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- A medical examiner has determined a man found dead in a Minneapolis residence in May died of methamphetamine intoxication, and ruled his death a homicide. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office also identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Aldridge in its report released Wednesday.

Aldridge was found dead in a residence on the 200 block of West 15th Street May 12. Police said another man who also lived at the residence and knew the decedent was arrested. He was released from custody a few days later.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.