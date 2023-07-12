Man found dead in Mpls. residence ID'd, ME rules death homicide from meth intoxication

MINNEAPOLIS -- A medical examiner has determined a man found dead in a Minneapolis residence in May died of methamphetamine intoxication, and ruled his death a homicide.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office also identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Aldridge in its report released Wednesday.

Aldridge was found dead in a residence on the 200 block of West 15th Street May 12. Police said another man who also lived at the residence and knew the decedent was arrested. He was released from custody a few days later.