Man found dead of gunshot wound in idling vehicle in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in north Minneapolis Monday night, police said.

The vehicle had been idling on a street for several hours before police received reports and responded around 10:30 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. The department did not immediately give a location for the shooting.

Responding officers found a man in his 20s dead of a gunshot wound in the driver's seat. He has not been publicly identified.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.