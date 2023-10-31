Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found dead of gunshot wound in idling vehicle in north Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 31, 2023 01:05

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in north Minneapolis Monday night, police said.

The vehicle had been idling on a street for several hours before police received reports and responded around 10:30 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. The department did not immediately give a location for the shooting.

Responding officers found a man in his 20s dead of a gunshot wound in the driver's seat. He has not been publicly identified.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 7:37 AM

