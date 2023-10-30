Watch CBS News
4 shot during "after-hours party" at former Whiskey Junction building in Minneapolis, police say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 30, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 30, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS — Four women were shot at an "after-hours party" in south Minneapolis early Monday, police said, but all are expected to survive.

The shooting happened around 3:18 a.m. at the former Whiskey Junction building on Cedar Avenue. Someone fired shots from a vehicle and fled the scene, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

raw-mon-shooting-whiskey-junction-boeke-00-01-4405.jpg
WCCO

Officers found three women with gunshot wounds at the scene, all of whom were sent to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries that were not life-threatening. A fourth wounded women arrived at the same hospital by private vehicle.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online on the Crime Stoppers website.

Whiskey Junction, a bar and music venue, closed in 2017.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

