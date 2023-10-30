4 shot during "after-hours party" at former Whiskey Junction building in Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Four women were shot at an "after-hours party" in south Minneapolis early Monday, police said, but all are expected to survive.

The shooting happened around 3:18 a.m. at the former Whiskey Junction building on Cedar Avenue. Someone fired shots from a vehicle and fled the scene, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

WCCO

Officers found three women with gunshot wounds at the scene, all of whom were sent to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries that were not life-threatening. A fourth wounded women arrived at the same hospital by private vehicle.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online on the Crime Stoppers website.

Whiskey Junction, a bar and music venue, closed in 2017.

