Man fatally shot while stopping theft from car in south Minneapolis, police say

A man was shot and killed outside his south Minneapolis workplace Thursday morning after interrupting an attempted theft from a car, police said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of 32nd Avenue South. He said the victim — a man in his 40s — confronted a would-be thief in the parking lot and after a brief struggle, the suspect shot the victim.

O'Hara called it "an incredibly petty and minor offense for someone to lose their life over."

About 20 minutes after the shooting, a coworker found the victim and called 911. Officers arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene, O'Hara said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or other car thefts in the area to contact law enforcement. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, but have not yet identified the suspect.