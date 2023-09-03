Man fatally shot overnight in St. Paul, marking city's 24 homicide of the year
ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say that they are investigating the city's 24th homicide of the year after a man was found shot dead overnight.
The man was found around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street. Officers had been summoned to the scene on a report of shots fired.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims identity was not immediately released, pending a report from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
Police did not say they have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.
