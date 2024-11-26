Man fatally shot outside Minneapolis gas station

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died after a shooting outside a Minneapolis gas station Monday morning, police said.

One man approached another outside the gas station, and after they exchanged words, one of the men shot the other, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

The injured man was taken to North Memorial Health, where he died. Police said he was 23 years old, but did not identify him.

The shooter ran away, according to police.

"This senseless act of gun violence in broad daylight is unacceptable and shocking," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "I have full confidence in our investigators to solve this case and find some sense of justice for this victim and his loved ones. We need anyone who knows what happened or has any information about this incident to contact us immediately."

The shooting is under investigation.