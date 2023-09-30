2 men charged in shooting outside White Bear Lake bar

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting in a White Bear Lake parking lot last Sunday that injured one person.

Charles Stevens-Thigpen, 36, and Kardell Baraka Jackson, 49, have both charged with second-degree assault and felony ineligible possession of a firearm.

The White Bear Lake Police Department said someone reported "a shooting ... between at least two people" around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Doc's Landing near White Bear Avenue and Interstate 694.

A man had been inside the bar when his arm was grazed by the gunfire. Medics treated him at the scene.

According to charging documents, Jackson and Stevens-Thigpen got into an argument inside the bar. Three people intervened, blocking the men from one another. Jackson left the bar and Stevens-Thigpen allegedly followed a few seconds later.

One of the women who tried to intervene inside the bar ran towards Jackson, who was at the back of his vehicle. She was followed by Stevens-Thigpen, who is said to have had a pistol in his hands.

Jackson fired shots when Stevens-Thigpen rounded the corner of the building. Stevens-Thigpen took cover behind a Tesla and the two continued to exchange gunfire.

Charges state that Jackson shot Stevens-Thigpen in the right leg before he and the woman fled the parking lot in his vehicle. Stevens-Thigpen fired another 3-4 times at the car.

Stevens-Thigpen voluntarily went to the police to speak to an investigator on Tuesday. He turned over his handgun to police when he arrived.

When speaking to police, Jackson denied any involvement in the shooting, claiming he did not know how the bullet holes got on his vehicle.