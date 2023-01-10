Watch CBS News
Man, family pet die in Turtle Lake fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A 56-year-old man and a pet died in a fire in Turtle Lake on Monday night.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says the man's wife called the fire department shortly before 6 p.m., saying that her husband was still inside the home on the 1200 block of Second Street.

Crews arrived and were met with heavy smoke, which slowed the search for the man. They found him, along with a family pet about an hour later. Both were found dead.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.

January 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

