Man reportedly falls through ice on Mississippi River near U of M in Minneapolis; search paused

Search crews in Minneapolis will resume their efforts on Saturday morning to find a man who an individual said fell through the ice on the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the county's Water Patrol Unit responded to the reported incident near the university's rowing club on Friday around 4 p.m. The sheriff's office said a woman fell through the ice after going onto the river to try to help the man.

The woman made it back to shore and was taken to the hospital as a precaution for cold-weather exposure, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the Water Patrol Unit unsuccessfully tried to find the man using sonar equipment. Members of the Minneapolis police and fire departments also attempted to look for him.

Crews will continue to search for the man at daylight on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.