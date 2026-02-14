Boy dies after going underwater in Bloomington pond; man rescued

A boy is dead after going underwater in a Bloomington, Minnesota, pond on Saturday afternoon, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The county's Water Patrol Unit was near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis at 1:23 p.m. after recovering a body from the Mississippi River when they were called to Bass Pond for a report of two people in the water, officials said.

The Bloomington Fire Department was able to rescue a man who was hanging onto ice in the water, but couldn't find the boy, who the sheriff's office said had gone underwater.

Deputies arrived at the pond at 1:45 p.m. and used an airboat and multiple sonars to search for the boy. He was found around 3:45 p.m. in about 8 feet of water.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the boy's identity and exact cause of death.

As of Saturday night, the sheriff's office is investigating the incident.