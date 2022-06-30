Watch CBS News
Man dies three days after house fire near Duluth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.

The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. 

The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 2:35 PM

