85-year-old dies nearly a week after crashing, rolling vehicle in St. Croix County

A western Wisconsin man has died from his injuries nearly one week after crashing and rolling his vehicle near a roundabout in St. Joseph Township.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, 85-year-old Paul Paulson of Houlton, Wisconsin, died Saturday at Regions Hospital. Paulson's death marks the ninth fatal crash in the county this year.

The Sheriff's office says Paulson crashed just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance to northbound Wisconsin Highway 35-64 on County Road E.

At the scene, deputies say they found Paulson's vehicle had been headed east on County Road E. Authorities say Paulson lost control of the vehicle as he tried to enter northbound 35-64, and went into the ditch, where the vehicle rolled.

Paulson, who was wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle, the sheriff's office says.

No word on why Paulson lost control of the vehicle.