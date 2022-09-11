Man dies in shooting that sent 2 pregnant women, 1 other to hospital

17-year-old pregnant girl among the four shot outside north Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old man has died after he was shot in an incident that sent three others, including two pregnant women, to the hospital. Police say this marks the 63rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at a bar on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.

Police say they found the 34-year-old unconscious, with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where on Saturday he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Jerry Leonard Calhoun.

Another man in his 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did a pregnant 17-year-old girl. A 21-year-old woman, also pregnant, was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries in the shootings. All were also taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.

No arrests have yet been made.

Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old.

Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."