Man dies days after being shot near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have identified a man who died at a hospital days after being shot near downtown Minneapolis.

Christopher Bennett, 32, was shot in the head on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue Tuesday afternoon, per the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Bennett died Friday afternoon at Hennepin Healthcare, the medical examiner said.

Police said homicide investigators became involved shortly after the shooting because of the severity of Bennett's injuries. The investigation is ongoing.