Man seriously wounded in shooting near downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is fighting for his life after being shot Tuesday afternoon near downtown Minneapolis.

It happened on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue at about 4:22 p.m., according to Minneapolis police.

Officers arrived to find the man on the ground "with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound." He was brought to HCMC for treatment.

Police say homicide investigators are involved due to the severity of the victim's injuries. No arrests have been made.

