Police: Man died after fall from parking ramp onto roadway
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Sunday after finding a man in his 20s dead on a roadway near a parking ramp.
Officers from the First Precinct responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the road on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North shortly after 3 a.m.
Police say preliminary information indicates the man may have accidentally fallen from the parking ramp onto the roadway.
