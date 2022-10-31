Watch CBS News
Police: Man died after fall from parking ramp onto roadway

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Sunday after finding a man in his 20s dead on a roadway near a parking ramp.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the road on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say preliminary information indicates the man may have accidentally fallen from the parking ramp onto the roadway.

