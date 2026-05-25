Man found dead near railroad tracks in St. Paul; homicide investigation underway

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating after they said a man was found dead near railroad tracks on the city's east side on Monday.

An individual just after 11 a.m. called 911 after seeing a male, later identified as the man, lying between the railroad tracks near the 1400 block of Case Avenue. Responding officers then found the man, who "appeared to have suffered injuries caused by an edged weapon," police said. He died at the scene and was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Officials said they're working to learn what led to the incident and who is responsible.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the man's identity and exact cause of death, according to police.

The incident marks the fifth homicide in the city this year, officials said.