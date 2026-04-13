Man dead after fire at North St. Paul home, officials say

A man is dead and state officials are investigating after a fire at a North St. Paul, Minnesota, home on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a residence on the 2600 block of Second Avenue East around 10:12 a.m., according to the North St. Paul Fire Department. They saw heavy smoke and flames inside the home when they arrived.

Crews found the man inside the residence while searching through it and brought him outside, officials said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is working to learn what caused the fire.

Firefighters from Maplewood, Oakdale and White Bear Lake, and the North St. Paul Fire Department also responded to the incident.