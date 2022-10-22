Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.
Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.
According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.