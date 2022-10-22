Watch CBS News
Crime

Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 22, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 22, 2022 01:14

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.

According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 9:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.