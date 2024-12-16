Roseville man, 37, involved in police chase accused of killing motorist in crash

Vaccine hesitancy causing concern across U.S., and more headlines

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 37-year-old man is facing two charges after a police chase and a crash in Maplewood that left a motorist dead Friday.

The man from Roseville is charged with one count of criminal vehicle homicide and one count of fleeing a peace officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Charges say a woman in Roseville called 911 Friday around 7:30 p.m. and said the man threatened to set her on fire and shoved her against a wall.

Around three hours later, officers with Roseville police saw the man's car, a Chevy Tahoe, traveling on County B Road West. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the man fled, charges say.

Ramsey County deputies joined Roseville police in a pursuit of the Tahoe after officers were unsuccessful in a PIT maneuver.

According to charges, deputies had trouble keeping eyes on the vehicle due to how fast the man was driving.

The man crashed the Tahoe into a Toyota Corolla in the area of Edgerton Street an Bellwood Avenue, with authorities arriving seconds after the crash.

The male driver of the Corolla was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The man was also taken to the hospital and treated for a suspected broken leg.

Both vehicles in the crash had heavy front-end damage.

While talking to police, the man said he thought he was going 80 to 90 miles per hour on Edgerton Street. The posted speed in the area is 30 miles per hour, charges say.

The man also told police the woman who called 911 was at his residence prior to the chase. He said the woman was in his way when trying to leave the residence, so he "used an open hand" to move her, charges say. He also grabbed a car seat that had the woman's 3-month-old infant in an attempt to make her leave.

After leaving the residence, the man went to a bar, but claims he did not drink anything. Earlier in the day, the man took an oxycontin pill and smoked marijuana, according to charges. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is expected to analyze a blood sample from the man.

His bail is set at $500,000.

Court documents show he is currently pending trial on three separate cases. Charges in the cases include theft, stalking, third-degree assault and three counts of motor vehicle theft.

He also has three prior felony convictions.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.