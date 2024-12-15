Driver killed by man fleeing police in Maplewood, suspect arrested

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash caused by a man fleeing from police officers on Friday night.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says police arrested a 37-year-old man after the crash at 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bellwood Avenue and Edgerton Street in Maplewood.

Roseville police attempted to pull the man over earlier that night near County Road C East and Rice Street, but a pursuit began when he failed to stop. The man maintained control of the car when officers attempted a PIT maneuver and continued into Maplewood, police say.

The Roseville Police Department requested assistance from other agencies on the pursuit.

A Ramsey County deputy spotted the man's vehicle and tried to follow it for a mile, but the sheriff's office says the deputy had difficulty keeping eyes on the vehicle due to how fast it had been traveling.

The man then struck a car making a lefthand turn, critically injuring the driver, who authorities say later died at a local hospital.

The suspect allegedly told investigators he did not know police were still following him at the time of the crash.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the suspect has been arrested or charged 38 times in the 14 years and had warrants out for domestic assault. He is in custody pending multiple charges, including criminal vehicular homicide.