Man faces charges for allegedly penning "How to Kill a Federal Judge" book

A Twin Cities man faces federal charges after allegedly writing and printing multiple copies of a book titled "How to Kill a Federal Judge."

The 72-year-old was indicted Thursday on two counts of threatening to assault and murder a federal judge and one count of interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another, court records show.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said the man was printing off copies of his book at a library in Wayzata, Minnesota, on Sept. 3, prompting a law enforcement response. He also allegedly gave library staff a flyer advertising the book, which said the text "is designed to teach extremists on how to plan, train, hunt, stalk and kill anyone including judges, their family members, politicians and more."

A Minnetonka church had also reported the man to law enforcement for "concerning behavior" about a week prior, the attorney's office said. The man had told church members he planned to attend several upcoming events at the church. Staff found the man online and "discovered his history included past threats of violence, a felony conviction, and racist commentary," leading them to call police.

Law enforcement obtained the man's book, which is 236 pages long and includes the names of several federal judges, one of whom the man was previously convicted of threatening, the attorney's office said. The book also contains "many disturbing sketches" and "handwritten threats to kill, including threats to kill judges, as well as their children and pets," prosecutors said.

Wayzata police arrested the man later that day. While heading to jail, he said he was having a heart attack and was taken to a hospital. He was released from the hospital later that night.

Authorities searched the man's car and found more copies of the book and flyers advertising it, along with lists of federal judges, a replica firearm, fireworks and more.

Police arrested the man again on Sept. 5. The attorney's office said he admitted to showing his book to library staff, and that "it was supposed to" scare people.

He is in custody awaiting a detention hearing.