Man fatally stabbed St. Paul barbershop owner after becoming "filled with rage," charges say

A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing a St. Paul, Minnesota, barbershop owner on the city's east side late last month, according to a criminal complaint filed on Friday.

Omar Andres Ramos Castro, from St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Omar Andres Ramos Castro, 24. Ramsey County Jail

During the morning of May 25, officers responded to the 1400 block of Case Avenue for a report of a body lying by train tracks. They found a man, later identified by investigators as Gabriel Arrazola Perez, dead with several lacerations on his body, the complaint said.

Arrazola Perez's family told law enforcement he had left a gathering on May 24 around 4 p.m. and that he said he would be back, according to the court document. Around three hours later, video from security cameras at the scene showed two men walking onto the railroad track.

Investigators found Arrazola Perez's phone at the scene on May 26. The court document said they obtained data from his phone, which showed he called a number four times in the hours before his death that law enforcement later linked to Castro. He was arrested on Thursday.

Castro, through a Spanish-speaking translator, admitted while talking to investigators that he stabbed Arrazola Perez during an encounter at the train tracks, according to the complaint. Castro said Arrazola Perez "made unwanted sexual advances toward him" and grabbed his body despite Castro's "protestations," the court document said.

Castro then became "filled with rage" and felt he had to defend himself, the complaint said. He allegedly stabbed Arrazola Perez and told investigators he couldn't recall how many times because "he was so overwhelmed by anger."

If convicted, Castro faces up to 40 years in prison.