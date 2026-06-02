Friends grappling with grief and lack of answers more than a week after violent St. Paul murder

After a man was killed and left by the train tracks, loved ones are grappling with grief.

"None of us deserve a death like the way Gabriel died," said friend Maryanne Quiroz.

St. Paul police said the body of Gabriel Arrazola Perez was discovered between train tracks, not far from Case Avenue, on Memorial Day.

The barbershop owner, with a deep love of Mexican art, was killed with what they call an edged weapon, police said.

"He was taken from us in a very ugly way. In a very painful and horrific and violent and bloody way," said Quiroz.

Friends of his worry this could have been a hate crime. Arrazola Perez was a Latino and proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Gabriel Arrazola Perez Family of Gabriel Arrazola Perez

Friends said they are frustrated with what they say is a lack of communication and urgency from police. They're upset because they say those who were with Arrazola Perez the last day he was seen haven't even been contacted as part of the investigation.

Alejandro Gamino Bedolla met Arrazola Perez when he moved here from Oaxaca, Mexico, more than 25 years ago.

"Nothing connects exactly and with no information being given, we just create different scenarios in our heads," said Gamino Bedolla.

Police recently asked for help from the public on their social media page, as friends continue in their fight for justice. There have been a few calls from the public related to the case, but police said they had no new information to share on Tuesday.

"To the people who are responsible for his death, please turn yourselves in," said Quiroz.