Man arrested after becoming angry, pointing gun at group for being 'too loud'

A man is in custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at a group of people in Prior Lake, Minnesota, late Friday night because he claimed they were being too loud.

Police say they were called just after 10 p.m. to the Water Tower Place Condos on Tower Street SE after they were told a man had pointed a long gun at people in the parking lot.

The witnesses told police a man who was on the deck of an apartment appeared to load a weapon and point it because the group was being loud. Witnesses then said the man went back into his apartment.

When police tried to contact the man, he didn't respond. However, he eventually surrendered to the Tri-County Tactical Team without incident.

After searching his apartment, police say they found the weapon the man allegedly used.