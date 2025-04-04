Man dressed as Amazon worker stole multiple packages in Twin Cities, charges say

What to do with your 401(k) after stock market plunge, and more headlines

A 36-year-old man is facing theft charges after multiple reports of stolen packages around the Twin Cities.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County court on Friday, the man, from Andover, is charged with two felony counts of intentionally removing mail from a depository without claim of right.

Two residents at an apartment on Ninth Lane in Anoka reported to officials that a package was delivered to their complex on March 19 at 3 p.m., charges say. When the two people tried to pick up the package eight hours later, the package was missing.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as the 36-year-old, walking into the Anoka apartment wearing an Amazon vest around 9:37 p.m. and holding a package, according to the criminal complaint. The man then grabbed a package that was sitting on top of some mailboxes and left the complex, driving away in a tan or silver four-door sedan.

Another resident at the Anoka apartment on March 11 reported that their package was taken. Charges say that surveillance video taken that morning showed the man arriving in a tan or silver sedan and wearing an Amazon vest.

On April 2, four residents at an apartment on the 4100 block of Centerville Road in Vadnais Heights reported their packages missing, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video at the Vadnais Heights apartment showed the man, wearing an Amazon uniform, enter the building holding a package, going to the mail room and leaving the package there, the sheriff's office says. The video then shows the man picking up packages lying on the floor and carrying them to his vehicle, later identified as a Honda Civic.

Officials say Coon Rapids police officers located the Honda Civic with a matching license plate on April 3, and arrested the man after making a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office says the man had several stolen packages from Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township, and an Amazon uniform with him at the time of the arrest.

Officials have not said whether the man works for Amazon.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine for each offense.