Man arrested after threatening women and children, shooting at officers in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis arrested a man Sunday morning after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened his child's mother, then went to another home and shot at officers trying to apprehend him.

The incident began just after 3 a.m. when a 911 caller in south Minneapolis said the father of her child broke into her house, assaulted her and threatened to kill her, according to the city's police department.

Police learned there was an order of protection against the suspect.

Seventeen minutes after that call, a ShotSpotter activation brought police to the 2300 block of West Broadway Avenue. A 911 caller also reported shots fired at a home.

A grandmother and two children, one 7 years old and the other an infant, were also in the home, according to police.

When police entered the home, they encountered the armed suspect, who fired at least once at the officers, MPD said. The department said officers did not shoot back, and the suspect retreated to the second floor of the home. He then allegedly jumped out of a window and tried to flee before being arrested.

"We are incredibly grateful that this situation did not turn out much more dangerous and even deadly than it was," MPD Chief Brian O'Hara said. "I am incredibly thankful that there was no one seriously injured. I am incredibly, incredibly grateful for the bravery of the Minneapolis police officers who responded here, entered to confront an armed suspect, put their lives on the line and exercised extreme restraint under the most difficult conditions."

Police said they found a handgun behind the home. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for observation and treatment for minor injuries before being booked on suspicion of assault. Police said he had multiple open warrants for assault and weapon offenses.

The man allegedly assaulted the grandmother during the incident.

Local Domestic Violence Resources



Women's Advocates

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

Minnesota Day One

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.