Man dies in hospital weeks after south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man has died in the hospital weeks after he was shot in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, he was shot Dec. 7 shortly before midnight on the 2500 block of 16th Avenue South.

The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to the hospital.

The next day, police arrested a 13-year-old boy on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue North in connection to the shooting. The boy and the man both knew each other, police say.

The man died on Friday. His identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.