Man arrested after standoff in Minneapolis home, children removed from residence safely

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Minneapolis for allegedly firing several gunshots and then entering a residence occupied by children as young as 5 years old.

Minneapolis police officers responded to a residence on the 2900 block of Russell Avenue North just before 6 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter activation, according to police. When officers arrived, community members told them that a man had fired several shots before fleeing into a detached garage. He then exited the garage, fired more shots and entered an occupied residence.

Officers established a perimeter around the residence and contacted the people inside. Within a half an hour, several adults and children, including the 5-year-old, were safely removed from the residence, police said.

The suspect was apprehended after jumping out a window, according to police, and the occupants knew him.

The suspect was booked at the Hennepin County Jail. A woman was also booked for obstruction after interfering with the actions of officers, according to police.

The occupants were able to return to the residence after the window the gunman used in his attempt to flee was secured.