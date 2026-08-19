Man arrested after shooting at deputy and fleeing through Twin Cities, sheriff says

A man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting at a Ramsey County deputy's car and then leading authorities on a chase through the Twin Cities, authorities said.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the deputy witnessed "a possible road-rage incident" at Rice Street and Roselawn Avenue in Maplewood, Minnesota, around 8 p.m.

When the deputy drove behind one of the vehicles involved, the driver turned around and fired at the deputy, "the bullet ricocheting off the hood and striking the windshield," the sheriff's office said. No one was hurt.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The deputy chased the vehicle to the 1500 block of Timberlake Road in St. Paul, where he lost it. A witness nearby reported the suspect got out of his vehicle and was picked up by another driver.

The sheriff's office said a Roseville police officer helped identify the second vehicle, and a Minnesota state trooper saw it on Interstate 694 near Rice Street. Multiple agencies pursued the vehicle until it exited onto eastbound Interstate 94 and stopped in Minneapolis.

The driver and the passenger — the alleged shooter — were both arrested, according to the sheriff's office. The suspected shooter is in jail awaiting charges.

A deputy found the gun used on the 1900 block of Rice Street, and investigators later determined it was stolen, the sheriff's office said.