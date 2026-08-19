Man tried to kill Eagan police officers during domestic disturbance response, charges say

A St. Paul, Minnesota, man tried to kill Eagan police officers by firing at them while they attempted to subdue him during a domestic disturbance call, charges filed Tuesday allege.

The 37-year-old man is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of obstructing the legal process and a firearm violation, according to a criminal complaint.

The Eagan Police Department said it responded to the 4400 block of Lynx Court around 6 a.m. Saturday after a domestic disturbance was reported.

According to the complaint, they found the St. Paul man outside, along with a woman holding a child. The man was "argumentative," slurring his speech and holding a bottle of alcohol, investigators said.

Four officers took the man to the ground while trying to stop him from entering the house. The complaint states he pulled out a handgun while on the ground, pointed it at an officer's head and fired. The bullet did not hit the officer.

The complaint alleges the man then pushed the gun against another officer's torso and tried to pull the trigger, but the gun did not fire. Later investigation revealed the gun jammed. During the struggle, the man threatened to kill the officers and "growled" at them, prosecutors said.

Police managed to get the gun away from the man, and though he claimed to have another firearm, this was proven to be a bluff, according to the complaint. They arrested him and transported him to the Dakota County Jail.

At the jail, he told police he was trying to get the woman to come back inside and "did not remember anything after officers arrived on scene," the complaint states, including firing his gun.

After charges were filed, the Eagan Police Department said the incident "is a reminder of the courage and commitment police officers demonstrate every day."

"Our officers walk toward the unknown every day because this community needs them to. I am incredibly grateful for their courage, their professionalism, and their genuine care for this community, even in a moment of real danger to themselves," Chief Salim Omari said. "Thankfully, no one — not our officers, not anyone else in our community — was seriously hurt that morning. That outcome was not guaranteed, and I don't take it for granted."

Court records show the man was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder in 2012 in Ramsey County.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.