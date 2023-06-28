Watch CBS News
Man accused of pistol-whipping woman in Brooklyn Park, holding her against her will

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North. Police responded to a call of a possible kidnapping around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers made contact with a woman there who claimed a man had pistol-whipped her, and had also assaulted another woman inside.

Police said that the woman had no way to get out of the apartment.

Officers then forced their way into the apartment and located the suspect and the woman. He was taken into custody. As of yet, charges are still pending and the investigation remains active.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

