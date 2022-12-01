Watch CBS News
Man accidentally shoots himself while behind the wheel in Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man says he accidentally shot himself while alone inside his vehicle Wednesday evening in Minneapolis.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 300 block of Broadway Street Northeast.

The victim, a man in his 30s, told investigators he was injured due to an "accidental discharge." After the gun went off, he drove to a gas station to ask for help.

He is being treated at HCMC and is expected to survive.

Police say the victim had a permit to carry a firearm, and had two inside his vehicle.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 11:30 PM

