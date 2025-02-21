Speed a possible factor in 72-year-old's fatal snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota, sheriff says
A 72-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash near Minnesota's border with Canada Thursday night, authorities say.
The man from Glenville was riding a trail in Crane Lake Township when he hit a tree, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 9:15 p.m.
The man's friends tried to help him until first responders arrived. He died at the scene.
"The cause of the crash is unknown; however, it appears speed may have been a factor," the sheriff's office said.
The man has not been publicly identified.
Crane Lake Township is about two hours southeast of International Falls.