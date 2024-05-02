Man, 72, arrested after threatening to shoot up Willmar business, police say

WILLMAR, Minn. — Police in the central Minnesota city of Willmar arrested a 72-year-old man who allegedly threatened to open fire inside a business Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported the man "was unhappy and had threatened to shoot the place up" just after 2 p.m., according to the Willmar Police Department. Police responded to the business on the 4100 block of South First Street and arrested the man. He did not have a firearm on him when he was arrested, police said.

The 911 caller said the man had been at the business several days before and threatened to come back with a gun.

The man — who is from Danube, about 25 miles south of Willmar — was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail. He has not been charged.

No one was injured, police said. Employees of the business were evacuated after the 911 call came in.