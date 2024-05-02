Watch CBS News
Man, 72, arrested after threatening to shoot up Willmar business, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn. — Police in the central Minnesota city of Willmar arrested a 72-year-old man who allegedly threatened to open fire inside a business Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 caller reported the man "was unhappy and had threatened to shoot the place up" just after 2 p.m., according to the Willmar Police Department. Police responded to the business on the 4100 block of South First Street and arrested the man. He did not have a firearm on him when he was arrested, police said. 

The 911 caller said the man had been at the business several days before and threatened to come back with a gun. 

The man — who is from Danube, about 25 miles south of Willmar — was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail. He has not been charged.

No one was injured, police said. Employees of the business were evacuated after the 911 call came in.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 12:55 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

