Single punch at Minneapolis apartment building left man, 71, with devastating brain injuries, charges say

A 71-year-old man has "a low likelihood of recovery" from brain injuries suffered in an alleged assault at a Minneapolis apartment building, charges say.

A 61-year-old man is accused of punching the elder man Sunday evening at a building on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. The younger man is charged with first- and third-degree assault.

The alleged assault was reported around 6 p.m., and first responders found the 71-year-old unresponsive on the 15th floor.

"Victim was not breathing, had no pulse, had blood coming from both ears, and had lost control of his bodily functions — all evidence consistent with significant head trauma," the complaint states.

Medics resuscitated the man before taking him to a hospital. As of Tuesday, he was intubated and had not regained consciousness, the complaint states.

Surveillance footage showed the 61-year-old trying to walk around the older man, who then bumped the younger man with a laundry basket, charges said. The younger man then punched the older once in the face, according to the complaint, before riding the elevator to the first floor.

A security guard told police the 61-year-old said he "knocked that motherf***er out" when he got off the elevator. The guard said the two "had an ongoing feud."

In an interview with police, the 61-year-old said the two used to be friends, but were no longer. He also said he threw the punch because the older man would not let him into the elevator, according to the complaint.

The 61-year-old is in custody and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.