Man, 70, airlifted to hospital after fall at Tettegouche State Park

SILVER BAY, Minn. — A 70-year-old man had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a fall at a northern Minnesota state park on Monday.

At 12:25 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office says it received a report that a man had fallen going down the steps to the High Falls at Tettegouche State Park and was bleeding from the head.

A ranger arrived to help shortly before 1 p.m. and a nurse on scene notified them the man was stable and had suffered multiple cuts.

After an ambulance arrived, Lifelink was requested to help transport the man to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The condition of the man is unknown at the time.

The Silver Bay police and fire departments assisted during the incident.