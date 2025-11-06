Man, 65, arrested after woman found shot to death inside Minneapolis apartment

A 65-year-old man is in custody and a woman is dead after a shooting inside a Minneapolis apartment Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2600 block of West Broadway around 5:45 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

They found a woman fatally shot. Investigation indicates "a male acquaintance" shot her in the apartment, police said.

Police did not say when or where they arrested the 65-year-old, but he is being held at the Hennepin County Jail in connection with the shooting. Police recovered a gun and a knife from inside the apartment.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been publicly identified.