Man, 55, dies in crash on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says.
Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.
Then the driver overcorrected and struck a piece of construction equipment on the right shoulder of the road.
He was identified as Todd Elton Tikka.
