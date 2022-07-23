Watch CBS News
Man, 55, dies in crash on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says.

Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.

Then the driver overcorrected and struck a piece of construction equipment on the right shoulder of the road. 

He was identified as Todd Elton Tikka.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 2:07 PM

