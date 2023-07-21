Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man, 31, dies while scuba diving in northern Minnesota lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 21, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of July 21, 2023 01:13

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A man from Canada died on Friday morning while scuba diving in northern Minnesota.

The 31-year-old from Alberta was quickly removed from Pike Lake, west of Duluth, by his diving partner and a bystander.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating the cause of death. His name will be released after his family is notified.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 1:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.