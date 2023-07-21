Man, 31, dies while scuba diving in northern Minnesota lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A man from Canada died on Friday morning while scuba diving in northern Minnesota.
The 31-year-old from Alberta was quickly removed from Pike Lake, west of Duluth, by his diving partner and a bystander.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials are investigating the cause of death. His name will be released after his family is notified.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.