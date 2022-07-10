Man in his 20s fatally shot in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man has died after more gun violence in Minneapolis.
Police say a man in his 20s was shot on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made, but investigators say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
This is the 47th homicide this year in Minneapolis
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.