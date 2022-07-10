Man in his 20s fatally shot in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man has died after more gun violence in Minneapolis.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, but investigators say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

This is the 47th homicide this year in Minneapolis