Man, 19, seriously injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded Friday in a downtown Minneapolis shooting. 

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, located at the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and North 1st Street. 

First-responders found the victim wounded at the scene. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The victim's injuries were described as "potentially life-threatening." 

Investigator say the victim appears to have been shot in a drive-by after talking to people in a vehicle. 

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 9:42 PM

