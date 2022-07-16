Man, 19, seriously injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded Friday in a downtown Minneapolis shooting.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, located at the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and North 1st Street.

First-responders found the victim wounded at the scene. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The victim's injuries were described as "potentially life-threatening."

Investigator say the victim appears to have been shot in a drive-by after talking to people in a vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.