Mall Of America vaccination site ready to give shots to kids under 5

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Parents can start taking their infants, toddlers and preschoolers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

The Centers for Disease Control gave its recommendation Saturday for children 6 months to 5 years old.

Millions of doses are now making their way to doctors, hospitals and community centers.

In Minnesota, the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America says it will be ready to vaccinate young children this week.

The mall site is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments are required.